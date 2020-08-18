NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to hospital once again. On Monday night, Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS due to chest infection. It is learned that Amit Shah had undergone a CT scan at a private hospital on Monday.

The results showed that he has some chest infections. So, he decided to admit himself at AIIMs. Currently, he is under the observation of Dr Randeep Guleria. It is expected that the union minister would remain under the observation of a team of doctors for 24 hours at AIIMS.

Ealier on August 2nd, Amit Shah was diagnosed with coronavirus and was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital following the advice of doctors.

The Union Minister took to his social media and said that, "My health is fine, but am being admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors. Requests all those who came in contact with me these last few days to self-isolate and get themselves tested." Later on August 14th, Amit Shah had tested negative for COVID-19.