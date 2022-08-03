New Delhi: A day after conducting raids, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI), in Congress-owned Herald House in New Delhi. The ED officials have ordered that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police also increased security outside Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi’s house on 10 Janpath. Similarly, additional police personnel have been deployed outside Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken told reporters that AICC has been turned into a police cantonment. He said, Congress will continue to protest on issues like inflation, unemployment, GST on edible items etc regardless of whether Delhi police permits us for the rally or not. While his party colleague Jairam Ramesh said, “Those who threaten are the ones who are scared. Those who indulge in the politics of vengeance are the ones who are scared.”

Delhi police has surrounded our HQs, and homes of INC President & ex-President: Congress Spokesperson @Jairam_Ramesh #Congress pic.twitter.com/Ex7uqnykgx — United News of India (@uniindianews) August 3, 2022

Earlier in the day the grand old party accused the Central government of misusing the central probe agencies to target and destroy the Opposition parties.

LIVE: Congress Party briefing by @DrAMSinghvi and Shri @Jairam_Ramesh at AICC HQ.

https://t.co/A9MN61yzPA

Also Read: Congress Leaders Change Profile Pics on Social Media to Nehru Holding Tiranga, Takes Swipe at RSS

On Tuesday, the ED, which is looking into the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, related to the National Herald-AJL-Young Indian deal. It is pertinent to note that both Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were interrogated multiple times in connection with the money laundering case.