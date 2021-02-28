New COVID Rules: One Week Mandatory Quarantine For Travellers From Maharashtra, Kerala And Other States

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states, the Odisha government has passed a new rule. Any person coming from the states where cases of Coronavirus are at an increase, the person will have to stay in quarantine. These states include Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and others.

States like Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh currently have an increase in COVID-19 cases. CM Naveen Patnaik has said that people who are coming to Odisha from these states will have to stay in isolation for at least a week. This rule is mandatory for all.

It is not just people coming from these 5 states who will have to stay in isolation for some time, this rule was also imposed on people coming from Telangana, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh. Anyone coming from these states will also have to stay quarantined for at least a week. But as of now, the 5 states mentioned earlier are the main ones.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra shared that the rules are mandatory to at least the five high risk states. As of now, there is nothing said on all the other states, but like Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are the main ones. As the situation has become worse in these states, the Odisha government has kept their focus on these 5. But if the situation in other states also gets serious, these impositions will be applied to the people coming from these states as well.

The RT-PCR test reports are also necessary. The people who have COVID Vaccination done can also present their certificate. These tests and the Vaccine proof will help in keeping a track.