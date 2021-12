Netizens Trend Branded Fakeer to Troll PM Modi Over 12 Crore Mercedes

A new car, Mercedes-Mayback S650 Guard that costs over Rs. 12 crore was added to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy. He was spotted travelling in the car at the Hyderabad House during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India. It is said that the car is highly secure and has the ability to withstand blasts and bullets. Special Protection Group, dedicated to providing security to PM will decide the vehicles that are part of the convoy.

After this news has come out, the hashtag, Branded Fakeer trended on Twitter, and here are some memes and jokes with the hashtag, #brandedfakeer.

Lives in a palace while people become poorer!!! #BrandedFakeer pic.twitter.com/98Yxbl1idn — Puducherry Youth Congress (@IYCPuducherry) December 29, 2021

What he says



Ham to Fakeer admi hai, jhola utha ke chal padenge ji..



What he does



Ham to #BrandedFakeer hai ji, cameraman ke sath 15 crore ki Maybach me chal padenge ji



pic.twitter.com/KwA81uiC7W — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) December 29, 2021

PM Modi Gets A Brand New Mercedes This Is The Most Expensive Vehicle In India .

Government Purchased This Car For Rs 12 Crore Only



Meanwhile A Common Man Is Still Struggling to Buy Litre Petrol, Kg Tomato, Onion Bread,Butter Oil & 1 LPG Cylinder. #BrandedFakeer pic.twitter.com/6FuTRXY9ca — Punjab Pradesh Congress Sevadal (@SevadalPB) December 29, 2021

Those who believed that Modi was Fakeer & voted for him are made Fakeer now. #BrandedFakeer pic.twitter.com/vw60EIykgh — Spirit of Congress✋ (@SpiritOfCongres) December 29, 2021

By the way our 'fakeer' advice Indians to buy only MADE IN INDIA products.



🤣🤣#BrandedFakeer pic.twitter.com/gMcrEMYQjb — INC akhter (@INC_akhter) December 29, 2021