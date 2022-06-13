Netizens Support Afreen Fatima Whose Home Was Demolished By UP Govt

The Uttar Pradesh state authorities brought in bulldozers and razed many houses in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, alleging illegal construction of the property. It is all known knowledge that protests broke out in many areas of Uttar Pradesh over the remarks made by Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.

The house of student activist Afreen Fatima was also demolished by the state authorities. After Afreen Fatima's house was demolished, many people extended their support on social media and the hashtag #IStandWithAfreenFatima trended on Twitter.

Afreen Fatima is a student activist who used to study at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. She is also the former president of the students union of Women’s College, Aligarh Muslim University. One of the most active activists during the anti-CAA/NRC protests of 2019 in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area. She also raised her voice on many issues concerning the female Muslim community, such as the hijab controversy.

According to the Prayagraj authorities, Afreen Fathima's house was demolished by the government for the illegal construction on the ground floor of the residence. The authorities said that they have already issued notices to the family of Afreen last month. However, they didn't get any response from Afreen's family. It must be noted that the demolition of Afreen's home took place just a day after the Prayagraj violence that took place against Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad. It is alleged that Fatima’s father Javed Ahmed is the mastermind behind the violent protests. According to the reports, Ahmed was arrested from his home with his wife and daughter Afreen, but the family members were released later.

