The coronavirus pandemic has changed the lifestyle of people. Educational institutions have been closed ever since the pandemic has started. The COVID-19 crisis caused classes to move completely online. Education has been impacted a lot due to the pandemic. Teachers and students are facing a lot of problems with the online classes but there is no other option. Teachers are trying different methods to make online teaching more convenient and enlightening for students.

A photo of a teacher who used an innovative way to teach a class has gone viral on social media. The photo shows the teacher taking an online lesson with her mobile placed on a transparent refrigerator tray. She can be seen solving problems on a sheet that is held under a tray which is placed on two containers.

A Twitter user shared the photo on the micro-blogging site and captioned it as, "A teacher using a refrigerator tray to teach online." Here is the photo.

A user wrote, "Sad state of teachers in this country schools haven't provided proper equipments to them, I wonder how many tier 2 n 3 city teachers have quality smartphones or laptops, and paucity of digital literacy along with meager pay ...won't be surprised if children learn shoddy stuff."