Netizens Outraged Over LPG Price Hike: Check Funny Memes

As the price of LPG cylinders in Delhi rose by Rs 50 per unit, Opposition leaders have made their displeasure felt in no uncertain terms. And while some contented themselves with criticizing the government for its actions, others took the extra effort to find rather similar tweets by BJP leaders from their stint as an Opposition party.

According to reports, the new price of Rs 769 per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder has been applied in the national capital from 12 am today - the second price hike in recent days. With oil marketing companies have increased the price of non-subsidized LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metro cities two weeks ago, the latest hike means that prices have risen by around Rs. 75 in February itself.

"Loot from the public, Development of only two," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday, sharing a news clipping that reported on the hike in LPG cylinder prices.

But for many irate netizens, mere criticism was not enough. And so, many on Twitter have taken it upon themselves to unearth old tweets by present-day BJP lawmakers to hit out at the government.

"50 rupee hike in LPG!!!!! N they call themselves Aam Aadmi ki Sarkar. What a shame!" tweeted now Union Minister Smriti Irani in June 2011. Now, a decade later, Twitter users appear to be wholeheartedly in agreement.

50 rupee hike in LPG!!!!! N they call themselves Aam Aadmi ki Sarkar. What a shame! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 24, 2011

With the coincidence of the hike amount being the same, this post is now well on its way to becoming a talking point online.

Smriti Irani protested against Fuel price hike when cylinder was 375 rupees but is completely silent when price of a cylinder is 769 rupees.#LPGPriceHike #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/6aFOMGuy3H — Sandhiya Sandy (@Sandhiya_san_) February 15, 2021

Irani however is not the only BJP leader whose post has not aged well. Another post by PM Narendra Modi, this time from 2012, has now been brought back with a slight change.

Massive hike in #petrol prices is a prime example of the failure of Congress-led UPA. This will put a burden of hundreds of crores on Guj. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2012

This is the second price hike in the month of February. The oil marketing companies had increased the price of non-subsidized LPG cylinders by Rs 25 in metro cities on February 4.

The rise in the price of LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices in India have touched an all-time high. The cooking gas is derived from crude oil and natural gas.

Presently, the government of India is offering subsidies on 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms per household every year. The amount of subsidy on the annual quota of 12 refills varies.

Even though the government provides a subsidy, many have voluntarily given up the concession under the government's "Give Up LPG subsidy" campaign, easing pressure on the state and helping the poor get gas connections free of cost.