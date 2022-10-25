Solar Eclipse 2022: A partial solar eclipse is going to take place today i.e., on October 25, just a day after Diwali. The eclipse begins in India in the late afternoon and will be visible from most places. However, the ending of the eclipse will not be visible in India. We all know that moon comes in between Sun and Earth thereby obscuring Earth's view of the Sun. This is the year's last Surya Grahan.

People follow some dos and don'ts before and after Surya Grahan. Temples will be closed during the Surya Grahan time and special pujas will be performed after Solar Eclipse.

Also Read: Surya Grahan 2022 Timings In Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Also Read: ​​​​​​​Netizens Following Dos, Don'ts Of Solar Eclipse According To This Guru?

​​​​​​​Also Read: Dos and Don'ts For Pregnant Women During Surya Grahan 2022

People are advised not to go out and shouldn't look at the sun with the naked eye.

One should neither eat nor drink anything during Surya Grahan's time.

One should take bath after the Surya Grahan.

One shouldn't cook during the Solar Eclipse.

Pregnant women shouldn't move anywhere and shouldn't use sharp objects during the time of Solar Eclipse.

Now, on Twitter, we have found some dos and don'ts of solar eclipse according to Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu.

Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu says that the chanting, meditation, and silence done at the time of Solar Eclipse gives a million times spiritual benefits.

Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu says that sutak takes place 12 hours before the solar eclipse so one should not eat or drink anything.

Here are some tweets.

#खंडग्रास_सूर्यग्रहण

DOs and DONTs in Solar Eclipse

Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu tells that the Spiritual Benefits acquired by exercising cautions during eclipse, will give virtuous happy life. While even little carelessness will give severe repercussions pic.twitter.com/BOoZhDbsi1 — Parasram Kag Kukshi -indore (@KukshiKag) October 25, 2022

Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu tells about Solar Eclipse that sutak takes place 12 hours before the solar eclipse so one should not eat or drink anything,chanting and meditating in it must take Spiritual Benefits.

DOs And DONTs#खंडग्रास_सूर्यग्रहण pic.twitter.com/dEWJmlfAOR — Dinesh Soneri (@soneri_dinesh) October 25, 2022

#खंडग्रास_सूर्यग्रहण - 25 October 2022. DOs And DONTs in Solar Eclipse for Spiritual Benefits 👇 Those who do Jap-sadhana by following its rules during the eclipse not only get saved from the ill effects of the eclipse but also get great merit.

- Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu pic.twitter.com/SwgdBwfzXC — ASHRAM KORBA (@AshramKorba) October 25, 2022

Also Read: Why We Should Not Eat During Eclipse Scientifically Explained

Also Read: Solar Eclipse 2022: Places Where Surya Grahan Can't Be Seen In India

Also Read: ​​​​​​​Dos And Don'ts During Partial Solar Eclipse on October 25