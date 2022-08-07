Netizens, Celebrities Remember National Anthem Composer Rabindranath Tagore On His Death Anniversary

Aug 07, 2022, 14:36 IST
Rabindranath Tagore, was a world-renowned poet, composer, playwright, painter, and social reformer. Rabindranath Tagore was born on 7th May 1861 in Jorasanko Thakurabi in Kolkata. He was born to his mother Sarada Devi and Father Debendranath Tagore. He was the youngest one in his family. He was called Gurudev and Bard of Bengal. His contribution to the field of art and literature is immense. He was the first Non-European who received the Nobel Prize in the year of 1913 for his collection of poetry named Gitanjali. He was conferred the Knighthood by King George V in 1915 but renounced it after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.  He was the only one, who penned down for national anthem for more than one country.

Rabindranath Tagore passed away on August 7, 1941, at the age of 80. He was diagnosed with severe uraemia and a blocked urinary bladder. The national anthem of India "Jana Gana Mana" adopted on January 24, 1950, constitutes the first stanza of Tagore’s Bengali-language poem, "Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata" (1911). Bangladesh’s national anthem, "Amar Sonar Bangla" was also written by him.

Today, on his death anniversary, netizens and celebrities are paying condolences through Twitter. Here are the tweets.


