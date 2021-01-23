Netaji Birth Anniversary: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Pays Tribute To Iconic Freedom Fighter

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and many others paid tributes to India's national hero, "Netaji Subash Chandra Bose" on his 125th birth anniversary today. Subhash Chandra Bose was fondly called as Netaji and he was an Indian freedom fighter. He was born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack. Bose had said - “Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken."

The twitter handle of Vice President of India tweeted, "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. My respectful tributes to the iconic freedom fighter and visionary leader, #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary today."

In another tweet, he mentioned that, "#Netaji personified valour, determination and sacrifice. He played an invaluable role in liberating our motherland from the yoke of British rule. The nation will forever be grateful to Netaji for his enormous contribution in India's freedom struggle. #NetajiSubhasChandraBose." Here is the tweet.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called upon the youth to take inspiration from the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and work for eradication of evils such as poverty, illiteracy, social and gender discrimination, casteism and communalism.

The Vice President made these remarks while addressing the Officer Trainees attending the Foundation Course at MCR HRD Institute, Hyderabad on the occasion of 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose which is being celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ across the country.

Noting that 65 percent of our population is below 35 years of age, Shri Naidu said that the youth should lead from the front in building a New India – a happy and prosperous India where every citizen gets equal opportunities and where there is no discrimination of any kind.

Terming ‘Parakram’ or courage as the most defining feature of Netaji’s persona, the Vice President lauded the Government’s decision to celebrate Netaji’s birthday as “PARAKRAM DIWAS” to inspire people of the country. He said that Netaji was a charismatic leader and one of the most towering personalities of the freedom movement who believed that for India’s progress, we need to rise above the caste, creed, religion and region and consider ourselves as Indians first.

Highlighting that Netaji wanted abolition of caste system in India, Shri Naidu said that as far back as in the 1940s, soldiers of all castes, creeds and religions lived together, ate together in common kitchens and fought as Indians first and last. Netaji always used to stress that the progress of India would be possible only with the uplift of the down-trodden and the marginalized sections, he said.

Recalling that Shri Bose stood against injustice in every form right from his school days, the Vice President mentioned about the influence of the teachings of Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo on him. Shri Naidu said this spirituality became a source of inner strength.

Noting that Netaji’s democratic ideals were based on the principles of sacrifice and renunciation, the Vice President said that Shri Bose wanted the citizens to imbibe the values of discipline, responsibility, service and patriotism for democracy to thrive in free India.

The Vice President also said that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose always took pride in India’s civilizational values and rich cultural heritage, which he felt formed the bedrock of our national pride and collective self-confidence.

Shri Naidu said that Netaji not only wanted emancipation from political bondage but also believed in equal distribution of wealth, abolition of caste barriers and social inequalities.

Listing the qualities of Netaji’s inspiring leadership, the Vice President said that with his magical presence, he could enthuse and turn the soldiers who were ‘Prisoners of War’ into ‘Freedom Fighters’ and they became ready to fight till last breath for their dear leader and for their motherland. Shri Naidu said that Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj captured people’s imagination as was evident in the popular support received by them during the trial of INA prisoners by British authorities. Consequently, the Britishers had to take a lenient view of INA soldiers, he said.

The Vice President underlined that Shri Bose believed in giving equal pedestal to women in every sphere of life- be it social, economic, or political. “Progressiveness of Netaji’s ideas can be gauged from his decision to form a women’s corps in INA named Rani of Jhansi Regiment”, he said and appreciated the Government’s decision to provide Permanent Commission for the women in Armed Forces.

Mentioning Netaji’s belief that education was essential for character building and all-round development of human life, Shri Naidu called for revamping our methods of teaching and pedagogy for meaningful education and for India to emerge as an education hub and knowledge-based economy.