Nepal Plane With 22 Passengers, Including 4 Indians Loses Contact With ATC: Report

A Nepal plane with 22 people on board, including four Indians, lost contact with air traffic control on Sunday.

As per reports in the Kathmandu Post, a Twin Otter plane belonging to Tara Air flying from Pokhara to Jomsom Airport was missing since Sunday morning.



The plane was said to be carrying 22 passengers from Pokhara and had lost contact at 9:55 in the morning whcih was made in Lete Pass, according to to sources at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

There are unconfirmed reports about loud noise in the Ghasa area of Jomsom.

A helicopter has been dispatched in the areas where the last contact was made, according to the air traffic controller of Jomsom Airport.

The plane was carrying 13 Nepalis, four Indians, two Germans and three crew members.

This is a developing story.