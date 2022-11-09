Nepal Earthquake Kills 6, Effect Felt in Delhi

Nov 09, 2022, 09:22 IST
In the early hours of Wednesday, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, causing vibrations in regions of north India including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Lucknow. A house collapse in Nepal's Doti district killed at least six people.

At 1.57 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale, hit Nepal, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquakes originated 90 kilometers south-east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, near the Nepal border.

Earlier in the evening, the region was hit by two earthquakes of 4.9 and 3.5 magnitude.


