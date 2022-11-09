Nepal Earthquake Kills 6, Effect Felt in Delhi

In the early hours of Wednesday, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, causing vibrations in regions of north India including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Lucknow. A house collapse in Nepal's Doti district killed at least six people.

At 1.57 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale, hit Nepal, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquakes originated 90 kilometers south-east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, near the Nepal border.

Earthquake in delhi.. upar ki floors mein rahne wale give up hi kar dete hai…#earthquake pic.twitter.com/B601NuuQq8 — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) November 8, 2022

An Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 with a depth of 10KM strikes Nepal at 1:57AM. Epicentre is at 205km SE of Joshimath, Uttarakhand:National Center for Seismology. #earthquake Tremors felt in various states. https://t.co/NzHpav6Cfc pic.twitter.com/zFNPUvaU30 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 8, 2022

A magnitude 6.6 #earthquake struck the area around Khaptad #BabaAshram in #Doti District at 02:12 a.m.



A house collapsed in #Nepal's Doti district, killing at least six people pic.twitter.com/X2v7PkVZoc — Prayagraj District (@VoiceAllahabad) November 9, 2022

Earlier in the evening, the region was hit by two earthquakes of 4.9 and 3.5 magnitude.