NEP Will Be First Implemented in Karnataka

Karnataka is going to be the first state in the country to implemnent National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are launching various pragrammes for the implementation of NEP. Minister for Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana said that (NEP) 2020 will be executed through a coordinated approach in which institutions would reach out to every college.

The implementation of NEP 2020 will involve several historic initiatives like the reform of the entire course structure and curriculum at institutions, as well as the offering of numerous programmes to students. The Karnataka will soon launch the research and development policy soon which will boost research and quality research practices in the state.

In the event, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Karnataka has set examples for the other states by becoming the first state to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)."

"NEP will break down barriers between science, arts, and humanities, curricular and extra-curricular, theoretical knowledge and skill development, etc.," said the higher education minister, CN Ashwatha Narayana.