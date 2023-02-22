NEP 2020: Centre Asks States to Align Admission Age for Grade 1 to 6 plus Years

New Delhi: Taking a holistic view at the admission age of children in schools, the Centre on Wednesday asked all the state governments to align admission ages for grade I to six-plus years.

The Union Ministry of Education further advised the governments to initiate the process of designing and implementing a two-year Diploma course in Pre-School Education (DPSE).

“The states and UTs also requested to initiate the process of designing and running a two years Diploma in Preschool Education (DPSE) course,” the Ministry of Education said.

The DPSE course is expected to be designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and run/ implemented through District Institute of Education & Training (DIETs) under supervision and hold of SCERTs.

“The National Education Policy 2020 recommends strengthening of learning of children at the ‘foundational stage’ as a national priority for the country. The foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children between 3 and 8 years that includes three years of pre-school education and two years of early primary Grade-I and Grade-II,” a statement from the Ministry of Education state.

