NEET UG 2021 Exam Update: 5 Documents Required For Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced a date for the NEET test. Candidates, however, are required to prepare the following documents for the registration process. The details are given below.

NEET UG 2021 application form is only accepted if these five documents are uploaded in the prescribed format. Read on to find out more details mentioned here.

The National Testing Agency this week announced that it will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2021 on August 1.

However, the release date of the NEET application form has not been announced yet. It is expected that online registration will begin soon, probably in March.

It will start at ntaneet.nic.in, and only (10+2) qualified candidates will be allowed to apply and who fulfill the eligibility criteria of NEET.

Apart from this, to ensure successful registration, candidates need to enter details correctly, pay the application fee, and upload required documents. The uploading of the document is the most crucial, as it should be done in the prescribed format.

Here are 5 documents that candidates must keep ready for NEET registration:

1. Passport Size Photograph: In the application form, candidates have to upload a scanned image of their passport size photograph. It must be of size 10 kb to 200 kb and should be in JPG format. The photograph should be taken on or after the date specified by NTA in the NEET 2021 information bulletin. About 80 percent of the space in the photograph should be your face, with ears visible. It should be a colored photograph with a white background.

2. Postcard Size Photograph: Also, keep ready a postcard size photograph. The dimension of the postcard size photograph should be 4 by 6 inches. It is to be uploaded as a JPG file. The file size of the photo should be between 50 kb to 300 kb and should be colored.

It is important to note that the Polaroid and computer-generated photos are not acceptable for NEET 2021 application. Hence the candidates must only get their pictures clicked professionally. Also, the same photographs are used in the admit card of NEET and are to be pasted on the attendance sheet as well. Thus, candidates must keep 6 to 8 copies of it.

3. Scanned Copy of Signature: Just like the photograph, candidates also need to upload a scanned copy of the signature in the application form. The signature is to be written on white paper properly. Ensure that the signature is not in capital letters. It should be in running handwriting.

4. Left-Hand Thumb Impression: Last year, candidates had to upload a thumb impression as well. The candidates have to take their left-hand thumb, dip it in ink, and compress it on white paper. Then scan it and crop it as a rectangle box around the impression. Next, save it as a JPG file to upload in the NEET 2021 application form. The size of the file should be 10 kb to 50 kb.

5. Class 10 Passing Certificate: This is the certificate that candidates get from their education board after clearing class 10 exams. Scan the document and save it as a file of size between 100 kb to 400 kb to upload in the online application form.

Apart from these, while filling the application form of NEET 2021 candidates will also need Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, identity proof, payment details, etc., while applying.

However, these are all needed for reference purposes and are not to be uploaded in the application form.