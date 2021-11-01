NEET Results 2021: NTA To Announce Today, Where To Check

NEET Results 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly announce the results for NEET-UG 2021 exam.

The exam was conducted on September 12 and over 16 lakh students appeared for the medical entrance test.

The result will be declared on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

It may be recollected the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

The result of NEET will be announced in the form of a scorecard and details related to score, percentile score, cut-off, all India rank, etc are mentioned on the scorecard.

Admission in the undergraduate medical courses in India is granted based on the rank secured in NEET-UG exam.

The NTA will be sending NEET UG scorecards to the registered Email ID of the students after they are declared on the official website shortly.

Before declaring the NTA neet.nic.in result 2021, the NTA will release the NEET UG 2021 answer key at ntaresults.nic.in.

Once the NEET UG 2021 result has been declared, the national and state-level counseling authorities will conduct counseling.

MCC holds counseling to fill 15 percent of all India quota seats, whereas, rest of the 85 percent seats are filled via state counseling.