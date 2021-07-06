NEET: Preparation Techniques To Crack the Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET), India's single biggest medical entrance test, once a year. The date for NEET 2021 is yet to be determined. It was originally set for August 1, but it appears to be a long shot today. It is expected to take place in September, according to news reports.

Every NEET aspirant's ambition is to be among the highest scorer on the test. However, many students find it challenging to cover each topic from the three courses due to the extensive NEET syllabus.

Here are some helpful preparation strategies to help you organise your time. Important topics from each subject are covered in the points below.

To improve your overall percentile, study them thoroughly.

Before we get started, here's a short rundown of the NEET 2021 test format:

Biology (Botany and Zoology): 90 questions, 360 marks

Physics: 45 questions, 180 marks

Chemistry: 45 questions, 180 marks

NEET chapter-wise weightage for Biology

For ease of study, biology is split into distinct branches, but all the sub-categories are linked by fundamental principles. Botany (the study of plants) and Zoology (the study of animals) are the two sub-divisions. Biology is unquestionably the most essential subject for NEET, accounting for 50% of the marks.

Botany

Genetics and Evolution carry 21% weightage.

Study concepts like the Dihybrid cross, linkage, Codominance, Genetic disorders, Darwinism, and natural selection in depth.

Ecology and the Environment has 19% weightage. A thorough understanding of biodiversity, biosphere reserves (national parks and wildlife sanctuaries), ecosystem, population growth factors and models, stratification, and environmental issues is essential.

Another chapter that has considerable importance is Plant Physiology with 17% weightage. A few important topics - Transport in plants, mineral nutrition in plants, photosynthesis, and respiration in plants.

Zoology

The human digestive system, respiratory system, structure of the human heart, double circulation, gas transport, excretion process, brain structure, and reflex action all have the highest weightage (28 per cent), so make sure you learn them all.

Next is Biology and Human Welfare with 19% weightage.

Common illnesses, AIDS—cause, symptoms, and treatment, cancer—causes and treatment, immunity, kinds of immunity, antibodies, antigen-antibody response, allergies, autoimmunity, and drug and alcohol addiction are all topics you should be familiar with.

The chapter on reproduction has the third-highest weighting (14%) of all the chapters. Cover both the male and female reproductive systems, gametogenesis (the formation of sperms and eggs), hormonal control of gametogenesis, the structure of a sperm and an egg, lactation, and the menstrual cycle, as well as various methods of contraception and the causes and treatments of sexually transmitted diseases.

NEET chapter-wise weightage for Physics

To get a top score in Physics, spend extra time studying the following chapters and concentrating on completing numerical-based problems.

The following are the most essential chapters in this section:

Laws of motion

System of Particles and Rigid Body

Thermodynamics

Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism

Current Electricity

While Laws of Motion and Thermodynamics are ranked first, Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism, Current Electricity, and Semiconductor Electronics are ranked second and third, respectively, with roughly 6% weightage.

NEET chapter-wise weightage for Chemistry

Inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry are the three sub-sections of the chemistry section. The question paper gives roughly equal weight to all three. Concentrate on the following topics, which have a greater percentage of questions in NEET.

Inorganic chemistry-I: Chemical Bonding and p-block are particularly important, so prepare them thoroughly.

Organic chemistry-II: Chapters to be studied in-depth include Coordination Compounds and d-block & f-block Elements.

Physical Chemistry-I: Mole Concept and Ionic Equilibrium are two topics that students should focus on.

Candidates must keep revising the most important topics regularly, possibly using flashcards or short notes. This will help them keep concepts fresh and allow them to stay relaxed for the examination.