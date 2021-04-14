NEET PG Exam 2021 Admit Cards Released, Where to Download

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the Admit Cards for NEET PG 2021 Exam for Post Graduate admission on the official website. Students who have applied for the NEET PG 2021 entrance examinations can visit the official website of the NBE to download the admit card. The hall tickets for the entrance examinations were supposed to be released on April 12, 2021, but were delayed.

Candidates can download the NEET PG 2021 admit card by clicking on the link available on the official website. Candidates are required to enter the user ID and Password in the application login link and click on the admit card section to download the exam admit card.

Candidates can download the NEET PG 2021 admit card through the link available on the official website—natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also download their admit cards through the direct link provided below.

Official notification: https://natboard.edu.in/viewNotice.php?NBE=RU55SEFzaWZ2UytnKzJYbzVCcHgrUT09

Admit card: https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1815/68635/login.html

Steps to download the NEET PG 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Examination

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2021 Application Login link

Step 3: Click on the NEET PG admit Card link

Step 4: Download the admit card of NEET PG 2021 for further reference

NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Details

The National Board of Examination - NEET PG 2021 Examination admit card will contain the name and roll number of the students, the name of the examination, examination centre details (name and Address), reporting time to the exam centre, duration of the exam, and instructions for the exam day.

NEET PG 2021 examinations are conducted for admissions into the postgraduate medical programmes. Candidates can visit the official website of the National Board of Examination for further details on exams.