NEET PG 2023 Won’t Be Postponed: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG 2023). The court said the entrance exam will be conducted as scheduled on March 5.

Praying that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) had modified the eligibility criteria twice, the petitioners had told the court that due to the modifications, the candidates did not get adequate time to prepare for the exam. A bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta refused to hear any plea seeking postponement of NEET PG 2023.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati told the court that only a few students are demanding for the postponement of the entrance exam. She said in the first window, nearly two lakh three thousand students applied. The ASG also assured the court that the NBE is planning to begin the counselling process by July 15.

Meanwhile, the NBE has released admit cards and asked the candidates to download their admit card. Candidates who have received text messages from NBE for downloading admit cards have alleged that the downloaded hall tickets are resulting in a blank page. The NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted at over 800 centres and nearly 2.09 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams.

