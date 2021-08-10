NEET PG 2021 Updates: Registration And Edit Window To Reopen; Check Details

NEET PG 2021: The dates for the entrance examinations that have been postponed due to the Corona Second Wave are being announced one by one by the Center. On September 11, the NEET PG-21021 exam will be held across the country for admission to various MD (Doctor of Medicine) / MS (Master of Surgery) and PG Diploma programmes.

A notification to this effect has been published by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. Only a month remains till the test. The registration and edit window for NEET PG-2021 will open on August 16 at 3 p.m. Candidates will be able to register until the 20th of this month. The link to register may be found on the website.

Candidates who finish their internship between July 1 and September 31 will be eligible to sit for the NEET PG exam, according to the National Board of Examinations. Candidates who have already completed the registration procedure can use this window to fix any errors in their application category. It must be noted, however, that data other than the category cannot be changed.

It has been reported that the Center has issued new criteria for medical seat reservations. The Government of India issued letter-number MoHFW C.18018 / 18/2015-ME-II on July 30 to this effect. In medical seats, OBC and EWS reservations would be in effect. Many candidates have requested the National Board of Education (NTA) to allow for modifications to category and EWS status in this context. This provided them with a second opportunity to make amends.

Newly Implemented OBC, EWS Reservations:

The decision by the NMC, NBE, and GOI authorities to allow applicants who have already applied to modify their applications will be beneficial to the candidates. If candidates make any errors in their category choices, they can amend them. The Neet PG Entrance is open to those who have completed their internship by September 30, 2021. This time, though, the competition will be fiercer. This exam is expected to attract between 10,000 and 15,000 applicants.