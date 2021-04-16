NEET PG 2021 Postponed?

The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day across the country. Due to the prevailing situation, various examinations across the country, including the state, are being canceled.

Recently, the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET PG 2021) examination was postponed. Union Health Minister Dr. Harshavardhan tweeted regarding this announcement. This has brought relief to students who were worried about contracting the infection.

Examination postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases

The NEET PG 2021 exam was to be held on April 18, 2021. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on April 14 had even issued the NEET PG Exam 2021 Admit card. However, due to the increasing prevalence of corona cases, the test has been postponed.

The next date of this exam will be announced soon. Students will have to now wait for the next date of examination.

Demand for cancellation of exams on social media

Meanwhile, students had launched a campaign on social media called #postponeneetpg to prevent the spread of COVID. The student unions, along with several students, had demanded that the exam be canceled over safety reasons.

A group of candidates had written a letter to the National Board of Examinations (NBE). In the letter, they had asked NBE to postpone the examination. After all this, NBE had issued an admit card for the NEET PG exam. Some students were also in the process of filing a petition in the court seeking cancellation of the exam.

Consolation to students

Now, the test has been canceled due to a huge spike in the number of coronavirus cases. The decision comes only three days ahead of the NEET PG exam.

More than 2 lakh medical students were to take part in the exam. Now that the exam has been canceled, the students are relieved.