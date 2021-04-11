NEET PG 2021 Admit Card On 12, Apirl

The National Board of Examination decided to conduct NEET PG 2021 for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes on April 18, 2021. The timing of the exam will be one shift from 2 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card will be released on Monday, April 12. NBE said admit card will be issued for only online and registered candidates. The candidates can download admit card from nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The candidates will also be informed through SMS or email alerts and website notices regarding the availability of the NEET PG admit card on the NBE website.

NEET PG 2021: Paper Pattern

The exam paper will carry 200 multiple choices, single correct response questions in the English language only for a total of 800 marks.

The total number of questions has been reduced to 200 as compared to 300 questions in the NEET PG 2020 paper.

How to download Admit Card:

1. Visit the websites nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

2. Login with the credentials including NEET PG application numbers and passwords.

3. Click on the designated admit card link and download the NEET PG admit cards 2021.

There will be a barcode/ QR Code scanner at entry points of the exam center. Candidate should scan their admit card to verify themselves.

Along with the NEET PG 2021 admit card, candidates are required to take a photocopy of permanent /provisional SMC / MCI registration to be retained by the test center. Also, original and valid / non-expired Govt-issued photo IDs as mentioned in the NEET PG 2021 application form by the candidates.