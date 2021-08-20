NEET MDS 2021: Counselling Registration For Admission Begins Today, Check Details

NEET MDS 2021: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration procedure for NEET MDS 2021 counselling as of today. Candidates who pass the NEET PG test are eligible to apply for MDS admission. The steps for registering may be found on the Medical Council Committee's official website, mcc.nic.in. The registration period for Round-1 will end on August 24, 2021, according to the notification.

The choice filling or locking procedure in the registration process will take place from August 21 to August 24, 2021, according to the official announcement. At the same time, on August 25 and 26, 2021, the seat allocation process will take place. The outcome of the counselling procedure will be announced on August 27, 2021.

Candidates for seat allocation must report to the appropriate college and pay the required fees. At the same time, applicants whose fees are not paid on time will have their admissions denied.

Let us inform you that the NEET MDS 2020 admission procedure has been postponed this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the 31st of December 2020, the results of this test were released on the official website. The examination attracts thousands of applicants from all around the country.