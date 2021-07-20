NEET MDS 2021 Counseling in 4 Weeks

NEET MDS: NEET MDS (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – Masters in Dental Surgery) counselling is all set to begin. The Supreme Court has been informed by the central government that the counselling process will begin in four weeks.

However, six months after the NEET MDS-2021 entrance exam, some students have filed a complaint with the Supreme Court over the delay in counselling. Last week, the Supreme Court ordered the government to begin counselling immediately.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court in today's hearing that the counselling process will begin in the next four weeks. This was communicated to the Supreme Court by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Counselling will take place in accordance with current reservation procedures.

Meanwhile, some students filed a petition in the Supreme Court last week alleging that the Centre failed to conduct counselling for Masters Degree (MDS) admissions in dentistry, making them miss an academic year. The petition was heard by a bench comprising Justices DY Chandra Choudh and MR Shaw.

"All of them are qualified Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) students. What is the reason for conducting counseling for them since last year? You are preventing them from getting a degree. Playing with students’ lives is not the right approach. The centre should be aware of the problems students are facing due to counseling delays. The counseling process should begin immediately. The counseling should be done on weekdays. The NEET MDS counseling schedule should be released within a week,” they said.

Counselling will be held in 4 weeks.

This NEET MDS test, on the other hand, took place in December 2020 and the results of the test were declared. Since then, however, the centre has not announced any counselling dates. Students who wish to enrol in NEET MDS courses must first go through the counselling process.

College admissions are only possible if a student passes this round after having passed the written exam. There is no clarity on counselling dates, no matter how many requests students make to the Counseling Authority. As a result, some students have petitioned the Supreme Court for justice on their behalf.