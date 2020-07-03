NEW DELHI: The Government has decided to postpone medical and engineering entrance examinations such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). The decision was taken after a panel has recommended the rescheduling of the examinations. The panel was formed to decide the feasibility of conducting medical entrance exam NEET and engineering exam JEE Main in July as coronavirus cases are rising in the country Now, the exams will be held in September.The

The NEET examination will be held on September 13 while the JEE Main examinations will be conducted between September 1and September 6.

The JEE Advanced examination will be held on September 27.

“Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept,” Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted.

The HRD Ministry move came after parents and students raised concerns about conducting the exams in July when COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was originally scheduled for July 26 and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main was scheduled to held July 18 to July 23.

The JEE-Advanced Examinations was scheduled for August 23.