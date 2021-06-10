NEET, JEE Entrance Exam Dates 2021: Details Inside

NEET and JEE Mains Exams: The Union Ministry of Education will announce the dates of the NEET and JEE Mains examinations in the near future after examining the country's coronavirus situation.

The administration is attempting to reschedule the Medical Entrance Examination NEET and the Engineering Entrance Examination JEE (Main), both of which have been postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Due to the second phase of the pandemic, tenth and twelfth-grade examinations were canceled. Guidelines for awarding marks in board exams have previously been established. The authorities focused on how to conduct the entrance tests as a result of this. These must be kept up to date in order to be admitted to engineering and medical programmes. Examinations for tenth and twelfth grades cannot be postponed. As a result, officials are busy announcing the dates of the entrance exams.

It is quite difficult to gain admission to many educational institutions and universities. Only students who perform well in their tests will be accepted. As a result, these board examinations cannot be postponed, according to a senior government official. He stated that the government recognized the significance of entrance exams. He did not, however, specify when the exams would take place. Students are concerned about the uncertainty around the exam dates. As a result, the government and officials are closely monitoring the present situation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is part of the Central Ministry of Education, conducts the NEET and JEE exams. In light of the current scenario, a review conference is expected to be conducted shortly to decide on the conduct of entrance exams. Regardless of the epidemic's hurdles, JEE and NEET exams were conducted last year. As a result, it seems unlikely that the entrance examinations will be canceled this year.

Last September, 8.58 lakh applicants applied for JEE Main and 15.97 lakh applied for NEET. After the exams, admissions to the courses will be handled as usual. The April and May 2021 sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) have been postponed, and the NEET UG 2021 test will be held on August 1. Several states have made plans for NEET and JEE applicants in light of the Covid-19 situation. As a result, the NTA is expected to announce entrance exam dates soon.