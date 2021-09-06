NEET 2021: Exam Date Postponed Or Not, Latest NTA News, Supreme Court Hearing

NTA NEET UG 2021: The exam date for NEET 2021 has not been changed or postponed. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has told the Supreme Court that students can take examinations even though the results have not been released. On neet.nta.nic.in, you can find the most recent information.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the NEET 2021 (National Eligibility and Entrance Test). NEET UG 2021 is planned for this Sunday, September 12, 2021, according to the timetable. As of now, there has been no word on the exam date modification. Today, September 6, 2021, the Supreme Court will hear a lawsuit involving CBSE and NEET.

Here you can find the most recent information and updates on NEET 2021.

NEET 2021 Postponed? What does NTA say?

As of now, NEET 2021 has not been postponed. Furthermore, if rumours are to be believed, the exam date will almost certainly not be postponed. According to sources close to NTA, the agency is not considering changing the exam date.

Officials from the NTA are also said to have advised students to concentrate on their studies. According to sources, there is no conflict with other tests, which is the primary basis for the postponement request. NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi has stated that there is no conflict.

The NTA and the Ministry of Education have also stated that postponing the examination is not an option because it would postpone the admission process by two months. Furthermore, logistical issues must be addressed.

Plea against NEET in Supreme Court

However, the Supreme Court of India will hear the NEET and CBSE examination petitions today. The plaintiffs have asked for the exam to be postponed because the CBSE Board Examinations and other admission exams are now in progress. The petition was filed on September 3, 2021, and the hearing was postponed until today, September 6, 2021.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice A. M. Khanwilkar, along with Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice C.T. Ravikumar, will hear the plea.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) told the court on September 3 that students would be allowed to take the exam regardless of whether or not CBSE results would be released by then. The bench had noted the same, stating that the relief sought was unwarranted. The case has been scheduled for today's hearing.

NEET 2021 is unlikely to be postponed, according to legal experts, based on the merits of the case and the scenario. Meanwhile, on September 9, 2021, NTA will release the NEET UG Admit Card 2021 on neet.nta.nic.in. Once the hearing in the Supreme Court is finished, we'll post updates here.