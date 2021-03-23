NEET 2021: Application Registration Form, Exam Date, Eligibility, Latest News

National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon start the registration for NEET 2021. The NEET application form 2021 will be available in online mode only at ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET form, other than the online mode, will not be accepted, at any cost. Only one application form of NEET 2021 is to be submitted by a candidate. Candidates must follow the eligibility criteria and instructions strictly as given in the Information Bulletin before NEET registration 2021.

Candidates not complying with the given instructions shall be disqualified. NEET online application form 2021 can be filled in 5 steps which include NEET registration, filling of the application form, uploading required documents & scanned images, making payment of application fee, and taking a printout of the confirmation page.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is an exam that is conducted for admissions into the Medical and Dental Courses throughout the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is the sole conducting body that is responsible for conducting the NEET exam once a year. NEET 2021 will be conducted on August 1, 2021 (Sunday) in 11 languages including Hindi and English through pen paper-based mode.

Let’s discuss the steps for successful NEET registration 2021 to make the process simpler for you. In this article, we have provided you with detailed information about how to fill up the NEET form, Procedure to reset your password, Process to get your registration number, eligibility criteria, etc. Continue reading this article to know more.

NEET 2021 Highlights

Exam Name National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Exam Frequency Once a year Exam Mode Offline Exam Duration 3 hours Accepting Colleges 1559 colleges Official Website https://ntaneet.nic.in/Ntaneet/Welcome.aspx

NEET Facts and Figures

Below are the statistics related to the number of candidates registered, appeared, and qualified for the NEET exam -

NEET Statistics NEET 2020 NEET 2019 Candidates registered for the exam 15,97,433 15,19,375 Candidates who appeared in the exam 13,66,945 14,10,755 Number of Candidates Absent 2,30,490 1,08,620 Male candidates 7,16,586 6,80,414 Female candidates 8,80,843 8,38,955 Total qualified candidates 7,71,500 7,97,042 Exam toppers with full marks (720/720) 02 -

NEET Eligibility Criteria 2021

The National Testing Agency has prescribed the NEET 2021 eligibility criteria. All those who wish to apply for the entrance test are advised to check if they fit into the criteria specified by NTA. Candidates who fulfill the following parameters are eligible for NEET 2021.

Nationality:

Indian Nationals,

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs)

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)

Persons with Indian Origin (PIO)

Foreign Nationals

Age Limit:

The minimum age of a candidate as of December 31, 2021, should be 17 years

The rule specifying the maximum age limit of the candidate was challenged last year in the court of law. Thus, there is no upper age limit as of now and candidates older than 25 years of age applying for NEET 2021 will be provisionally admitted subject to the ruling of the High Court of Delhi.

Minimum Qualification:

Candidate must have cleared Class 12 or equivalent from a recognized institute

Candidates who are appearing for Class 12 or equivalent in summer 2021 can also apply for NEET 2021

Candidates who have completed Class 12 or equivalent from an open school are also eligible

Mandatory Subjects:

Candidate must have cleared Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent with Biology as an additional subject are also eligible

Minimum marks required in the qualifying examination:

General Category: 50 percent

PWD Category: 45 percent

SC/ST/OBC: 40 percent

NEET 2021 Application Process

NEET 2021 Application Form is expected to be released anytime soon. The application process will be online and candidates have to register themselves on the official website in order to fill the application form. For successful completion of the NEET 2021 application process, a candidate has to go through these four steps. To help understand the process better, the steps have been elaborated below.

Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in and register for NEET 2021

Fill all the mandatory fields in the online form, including the personal and academic details

Upload the required documents such as scanned copies of photographs, signature, left-hand thumb impression, and Class 10 Certificate

To complete the process, pay the stipulated fee as mentioned below

Take a printout of the confirmation page and preserve it for future reference

NEET 2021 application fee

The application fee had to be paid online. It could be paid using a credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ e-challan/ UPI.