Need For System To Delete Child Porn Content From Internet: SC Judge

Child Porn: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, a senior Supreme Court judge and the Executive Chairperson of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), emphasised that child pornography, like child trafficking and abuse, must be addressed. Justice Lalit went on to say that a formal framework is needed to identify objectionable content and remove it from the internet.

"Not just child trafficking &child abuse, child pornography is something that must be taken care of. I had an occasion as a judge to deal with a matter when internet service providers told me that they were not in control of their platform," said SC judge Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.