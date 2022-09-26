New Delhi: Getting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) is set to become easier as the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday announced that people can apply for PCC at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across India. POPSKs would start this facility from Wednesday, 28 September 2022.

This decision was taken to address the unanticipated surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates, a statement here said. This is one of the steps being taken by the MEA to improve the citizen’s experience while availing passport related services. This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date.

“The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc.,” the statement added.

As designated post offices are working as Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in Telangana, people may apply for police clearance certificates through the post offices in Adilabad, Warangal, Siddipet, Medak, Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahbubnagar and Bhuvanagiri. Each POPSK provides slot bookings for the issuance of 10-15 PCCs per day.

