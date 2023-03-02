As the Assembly election results in three northeastern states are trickling in, it is clear the BJP alliance will get a second term in power in Nagaland and Tripura. The saffron party and its allies have already crossed the majority mark. In Meghalaya, the ruling NPP is leading on nearly 26 seats. It needs 4-5 seats more to breach the majority mark of 31.

As BJP is looking to retain the power at Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the outcome of election battle in three northeastern states is likely to have a bearing on the prospects of national parties in the upcoming state polls later this year.

Lotus blooms in Tripura

BJP supporters have already begun celebrations in Tripura as party candidates surged ahead of Left-Congress and its ally Royal scion Pradyot Kishore’s TIPRA Motha party. The BJP has said it is ready to accept all demands of kingmaker TIPRA Motha party except for Greater Tipraland.

In Tripura, the national parties BJP, Congress and the Left fought a keen battle as the two traditional rivals Congress and the Left parties had made a pre-poll pact for the first time to take the BJP in the Assembly polls to the state's 60-member assembly.

BJP prospects in Nagaland

The saffron party is heading towards a massive win in Nagaland. As per the latest trends, the BJP and its alliance partner the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) were leading in 33 of 60 seats in the state. The BJP’s lone candidate Kazheto Kinimi won the Akuluto Assembly constituency.

Hekani Jakhalu scripted history as she became the first woman candidate to win an assembly election in Nagaland. She has won from the Dimapur III constituency. Hekani was fielded by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party(NDPP).

Hung House in Meghalaya ?

In Meghalaya, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is still short of a few seats to reach a majority mark. The NPP is leading in 25 seats while the UDP is ahead in 11 segments, TMC and Congress in five each and BJP in three seats. Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma is leading by a margin of 2,830 votes in South Tura constituency.

“I thank the people of our state for having voted for our party. We are grateful to them. We are still short of the numbers and are waiting for the final results, after which we will decide on the way forward,” CM Conrad Sangma said.