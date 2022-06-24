NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu files Nomination at Parliament

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu filed nomination at Parliament on Friday, June 24.

Prime Minister Naredra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister for Tribal Welfare Arjun Munda and other leaders who are part of NDA arrived at Parliament to endorse Murmu’s nomination.

Besides the complement of NDA leaders, YSRCP leader Vijaysai Reddy and Biju Janata Dal leader Sasmit Patra, who are not part of the alliance, were also in Parliament to back her nomination.

Signing the nomination Papers of Smt. Draupati Murmu Ji as Presidential candidate along with Sri PV Midhun Reddy on 24th June 2022 at 10.35am. pic.twitter.com/PFXDQyt9zn — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 24, 2022

If Murmu is elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second woman to hold the post. Prathibha Singh Patel was the first woman to hold the highest constitutional post.

On the other hand, former union minister Yashwant Sinha was named opposition’s candidate for the presidential elections.

