NDA Woes: Married To LJP, Dating HAM?

Married to someone and dating another one? Well, this always invites trouble. The NDA, the ruling combine in Bihar, is learning this fast. In order to win the upcoming elections, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is exploring all possible options. To prevent the division of Dalit votes, the NDA has tried to run with the hare and hunt with the hound – both at the same time. And this is causing all kinds of problems.

The Nitish-led alliance already has BJP and Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakthi Party (LJP) in its fold. LJP is mainly meant for garnering the Dalit votes. But, the alliance cannot also ignore the Maha Dalits, most backward Dalits like Musahar. For this, the party has firmed up an alliance with Hindustani Awam Morcha of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. The entry of another Dalit party is not to the liking of LJP. The party said it will hold a meeting on September 7 to decide on its future course of action.

The Dalits are about 16 per cent in Bihar and their votes are divided between both LJP and HAM. Now, both BJP and JDU are trying to patch up between the two Dalit parties so that they stay together and avoid the split of votes. How the whole thing shapes up remains to be seen.