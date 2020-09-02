In a significant move that has deep political ramifications in the poll-bound Bihar, former chief minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi and his party Hindustani Awami Morcha have joined the NDA. An agreement has been reached between Manjhi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. As per this agreement, the HAM will get nine seats to contest from the JDU quota.

An official statement to this effect would be released on Thursday. HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan has also clarified that it was only an alliance and not a merger. There was no question of merging the HAM into any party, he said. The party would work with the JDU and the BJP to achieve progress and prosperity for the Bihar state.

HAM was part of the RJD-led Maha Gathbandhan till recently. It was part of the Maha Gathbandhan for nearly four years. Jitan Ram Manjhi formed the HAM in 2015 after parting ways from the JDU. With this, the NDA now has four major parties. The BJP and the JDU led by CM Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakthi Party of Ram Vilas Paswan and the HAM will now work together. BJP national president JP Nadda has already made it clear that Nitish Kumar would be the chief ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, efforts are also on to bring back former JDU president Sharad Yadav, who left the JDU ahead of the 2019 elections. If succeeded, this will make the NDA even more formidable.