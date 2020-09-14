NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha on Monday re-elected Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh as deputy chairman of the Upper House by voice vote.

Harivansh's name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda. Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot seconded it.

The opposition had fielded Manoj Jha, an RJD member. Soon after the election, MPs from various political parties congratulated Harivansh. In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress' BK Hariprasad in the election to the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him for being re-elected. The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.

Outstanding Umpire, Hails PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his congratulatory speech described Harivansh Singh as an "outstanding umpire who belongs to all sides of the aisle".

"The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy," PM Modi said.

He said, "Harivansh Ji is a torchbearer of democracy, hailing from Bihar, a land known for its democratic ethos. It is Bihar that has a close link with JP and Bapu's Champaran Satyagraha". PTI (With inputs from ndtv)