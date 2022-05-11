NCPA pays tribute to Santoor Maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma has delighted Indian classical music aficionados with the Santoor which has become an inseparable appendage. A stalwart and a maestro, he has been associated with Mumbai’s premiere arts institute - The National Centre for the Performing Arts since its inception. The classical music scene in Mumbai and India has lost a pillar in Pandit Shivkumar Sharma who is irreplaceable. He did not stop at just playing this stringed instrument but also helped in making modifications to it, which is no easy feat. This santoor legend was always learning and experimenting which led him to fine-tuning the art and innovating performance techniques that amazed and left his listener in awe.

Mr. Suntook, Chairman, NCPA said, “The NCPA condoles the passing of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. In our long-standing association with the santoor maestro, we have had his presence on our stages in various capacities—a testament to his complete devotion to music,”

Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, Programming Head - Indian Music, NCPA said "An artiste who embraced music in all forms, he did not restrict himself to the classical genre. He was also well known for his music direction of films but what could be a better example of his open-mindedness than his choice of the instrument itself? Personally, I have the highest regard for Pandit ji as a musician par excellence. He is among the rare musicians who are synonymous with their instruments. His pioneering efforts have given the santoor, a folk instrument from Kashmir, a unique voice that will continue to resonate through his work towards ensuring a future for the santoor. He not only trained his son Rahul but created a parampara of santoor practitioners. From his many memorable concerts at the NCPA, the last was a special one when he joined Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia for a unique Hindustani instrumental duet during the Add Art Festival, our golden jubilee celebration in 2019. From his support to the NCPA initiative, All-India Musicians’ Group, to identify and address problems faced by Hindustani Classical Music, to the words of encouragement he sent merely 10 days ago at the inauguration of the ‘Shrutinandan NCPA Centre of Excellence in Music’, and his abiding presence at our seminars and guided listening sessions, his was a life immersed in music. The sweet sound of his santoor will continue to live on."