NCPA Mumbai Brings Forth a Mix of Dance, Music and Theatre in June

Song Writing Workshop with Samantha Noella

Venue: Little Theatre Foyer

Date:

4 June 2022 | 4:00 pm-6:00 pm

11 June 2022 | 4:00 pm-6:00 pm

Fees:

Online Training: Rs. 15,000/-

In-Person Training: Rs. 25,000/- (Inclusive of GST)

Weekly Slot: Saturday | 4:00-6:00pm | Offered live at the NCPA or Online (Zoom)

Learn the essentials of songwriting, music composition, writing lyrics, and music production in popular mainstream genres today in this certified songwriting workshop with Samantha Noella. This workshop will not only delve into the artistry of songwriting and all that it encompasses but also gives a larger overview of all the steps required to release and produce singles. It will help participants create, showcase and market their original music on streaming platforms. Whether you are a beginner just exploring how to make melodies for the first time or an experienced songwriter looking to learn new skills, this is the place for you. The workshop will culminate in an amalgamation of live performances, held at the NCPA, to showcase the material and experiences gained out of this comprehensive 12-session program.

You will learn:

Lyric-writing

Song ideation

Rights and worldwide distribution

Release and production of your very own single across all streaming platforms

Social media strategies to promote your music

Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: 2nd June 2022 | 6:00 pm

Tickets: Member Price: Rs.450/- (Inclusive of GST) Non-Member Price: Rs.500/- (Inclusive of GST)

Opera Screening

Fire Shut Up in My Bones tackles ideas of sexual identity and masculinity as centred around a defining moment in Charles’s life. At the age of seven, Charles was molested by an older cousin. The opera begins with its protagonist intending to kill his cousin in an act of revenge. Throughout the opera, Charles is visited by female spirits. The work is a reflection of his upbringing in Louisiana as well as the relationships with his family members. Later, Charles attends college, where he frequents campus parties and joins a fraternity. Charles meets Greta, a classmate he falls in love with. After cultivating a relationship, Charles confides in her. At the conclusion of the opera, the scene of the molestation is revisited in a dance sequence. Will Charles go through with the plan to murder his cousin?

Content Advisory: Fire Shut Up in My Bones addresses adult themes and contains some adult language. This production also uses gunshot effects.

Music: Terence Blanchard

Libretto: Kasi Lemmons

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Production: James Robinson & Camille A. Brown

Cast: Angel Blue, Latonia Moore, Will Liverman & Walter Russell III

Yaadein: A Bouquet of Ghazals

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: 3rd June 2022 | 6:30 pm

Tickets: Member Price: Rs.315 & Rs.225/- (Inclusive of GST) Non-Member Price: Rs.350 & Rs.250/- (Inclusive of GST)

Ghazal is a special form of poetry that lends itself to be set in a musical frame; further enhancing its emotional appeal. Ashok Khosla was trained by maestros from the classical music world: Laxman Prasad Jaipurwale and Firoz Dastur. Later, he was mentored by Kuldeep Singh in light genres like ghazal and geet. He was fortunate to make a foray into the world of ghazal with a composition, ‘Ajnabi shahar ke ajnabi raaste’, specially composed for him by the legendary ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh. Having performed at prestigious venues across the globe, today, Khosla is a force to reckon with in the field of ghazal and bhajan. Besides having many best-selling albums to his credit, he is well known for his inimitable rendition of the devotional song, ‘Itni shakti hamein dena data’, which has been adopted as a morning prayer in many Indian schools. In this recital, reminiscing about his creative journey as a ghazal singer, Khosla will present a bouquet of ghazals composed by some legendary composers as well as his own.

Āpaḥ’-Water-An exploration by Malavika Sarukkai

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: 4th June 2022 | 6:30 pm - 5th June 2022 | 6:30 pm

Tickets: Member Price: Rs.450 & Rs.360/- (Inclusive of GST) Non-Member Price: Rs.500 & Rs.400/- (Inclusive of GST)

Āpaḥ, meaning water, is one of the panchamahabhutas, the five basic elements. The programme is an ode to water in its many forms. Like ripples on water, the dance creation highlights choreography which extends the classical language of Bharatanatyam.