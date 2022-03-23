NCPA brings together Theatre Stalwarts across Mumbai to celebrate ‘World Theatre Day’

Mumbai: This World Theatre Day, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) presents a spectacular line-up of performances and workshops, specially curated to celebrate the glorious art form. The day begins with exciting workshops designed for theatre enthusiasts, completely free of charge. As part of NCPA’s collaboration with National Theatre Live (London), a screening of a bold new version of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet featuring an award-winning cast is a fitting pick for the occasion. Ending the day with a bang is a specially put together gala where the who’s who of Mumbai theatre take centre stage for an evening of short performances. All proceeds generated will go as bursaries to support young theatre groups.

Commenting on this elaborate and vibrant line-up, Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre and Film, The National Centre for the Performing Arts shares,“ It has been three years since we were able to celebrate World Theatre Day in person. We are delighted that the NCPA can mark this occasion by welcoming some of the finest talents Mumbai has to offer back to our theatres. Free workshops from QTP & Silly Point, an NT Live Screening of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, and our special Gala performance provide an action-packed day for theatre lovers. We hope that the people of the city will come out to be with us on this special day. All proceeds from the day will go to bursaries for groups, to help them bounce back from the pandemic.”

Starting the day on 27th March will be workshops by Silly Point Productions - The SPIT Theory and The Actor as Detective by Quasar Thakore Padamsee. The SPIT Theory workshop will cover the basics of theatre and ultimately imbibe confidence in the child. The second workshop The Actor as Detective will help participants unlock techniques on how to analyse and understand a section of text so that when the words are finally given a 'voice' they are full of meaning and purpose.

Later in the day will be the screening of ‘NCPA-National Theatre Live (London): Romeo & Juliet by William Shakespeare’ starring Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose, Judy) and Josh O’Connor (The Crown, God’s Own Country).

The most awaited celebration of the day will be the ‘Gala’ performance by theatre stalwarts of Mumbai. The exciting line-up includes short performances by Sumeet Vyas, Anuvab Pal, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Zafar Karachiwala, Jim Sarbh, Priya Mallik, Yuki Ellias, Faezeh Jalali, Srishti Shrivastava, Sunil Shanbag, Savitri Medhatul, Akanksha Kadam and many more.

With this exciting line-up, NCPA is all set to welcome the theatre-loving audience of the city with the curtains ready to rise.