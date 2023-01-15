NCP MP Supriya Sule’s Saree Catches Fire at Pune Event

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule’s saree caught fire during an event in Maharashtra’s Pune on Sunday. Later, she issued a statement saying she was safe and people need not worry about her.

The incident took place in Hinjewadi area where the Baramati MP went to inaugurate a karate competition and her saree accidentally caught fire from the traditional lamp while she was garlanding a small statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“At the inauguration of a karate competition, my saree accidentally caught fire. However, the fire was doused in time. Request all well wishers, citizens, party workers, and leaders not to worry as I am safe,” NCP leader said in a statement.

Also Read: Sec’bad Rly Station to be Developed into a World-class Station