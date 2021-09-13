NCP MLA Rohit Pawar's Swarajya Dhwaj Yatra to Traverse Across Six Indian States Covering 12K Kms

The Swarajya Dhwaj Yatra backed by NCP is currently on the radar of state politicians as it has challenged many who are busy owning supremacy with the help of polarised politics. Highly discussed Swaraj Dhwaj Yatra, which is envisioned by NCP MLA Rohit Pawar began last Thursday 9th September 201. Tomorrow on its fourth day of travel, it will enter into Vidarbha-central Maharashtra. In Vidarbha, it will visit Mahatma Gandhi’s Sevagram Ashram at Vardha, Vinoba Bhave Ashram at Pawnar, Dikshabhumi, and Ramtek Mandir at Nagpur. Till date, it has visited Ahmadnagar, Nasik, Dhule Buldhana, Nandurbar districts in Maharashtra. Also, the people have welcomed it with spontaneous hearty feelings. MLA Rohit Pawar has been elected from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency of Maharashtra.

On Thursday, the morning of 9th September, the saffron-colored Swaraj flag worship was performed at the temple of Sadguru Sant Shri Godad Maharaj in Karjat of Ahmednagar district. Swarajya flag march was started after the flag worship at the hands of MLA Rohit Pawar. Swarajya Dhwaj Yatra will return to Maharashtra after traveling across 6 states of India and the distance of 12,000 kms.

Pawar's decision to set up the highest saffron-colored flag and making it public through the Swaraj Dhwaj Yatra is quite novel. In the current conspicuous situation around, MLA Rohit Pawar has decided to carry the flag of Swarajya on his shoulders. After visiting 36 districts of Maharashtra, 6 states of India, and 74 inspirational places the Yatra will return to Maharashtra on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. On 15th October, a 74-meter-tall saffron flag will be hoisted at Shivpattan fort at Kharda in the Ahmadnagar district. Perhaps this will be the highest flag not only in the country but also in the world.

Swarajya flag is the flag of people of all castes and religions and this yatra has been organized to spread knowledge about our glorious history. MLA Rohit Pawar clarified that this flag yatra will continue for the next 37 days. Rohit Pawar further stated that, during this yatra, he has asked all to follow the Covid-19 Guidelines.

Journey to Make Maharashtra Proud

The biggest and last battle of Hindavi Swaraj established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fought in Kharda was against the Nizam. Maratha's empire got a great victory in this battle. Understanding the historical importance of this fort, Rohit Pawar has decided to give a new identity to this place. With this aim, a grand flag hoisting will be done in the fort complex and a 74-meter-high saffron colour flag will be hoisted, symbolizing the valour that gives immense energy of patriotism.

This flag will be installed in the fort of Kharda in Jamkhed taluka, Ahmednagar district. Besides, the color saffron delivers great significance of unity and equality. The saffron belongs to every Indian and is not associated with any individual or community. The word saffron is derived from a Pali word, that describes Gautam Buddha as an omnipotent personality. The Warkari is considered the most tolerant community that also uses saffron, while Sikhs believe that the color signifies sacrifice and consciousness. The height of this flag has been kept at 74 meters to commemorate the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya on 6th June 1674. The flag measures 96 x 64 feet and weighs 90 kg. Swarajya Dhwaj is being hoisted on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, i.e. on 15th October 2021. Before that, the flag will be worshiped at 74 important places of the major saints, shrines, and religious shrines in the country including Maharashtra as well as other states. Important places like Shriram Temple (Ayodhya), Mathura, Bodh Gaya (Bihar), Kedarnath (Uttarakhand), Agra Fort (Uttar Pradesh)

The Sharif Dargah (Rajasthan), Maharaj Shrimant Sayajirao Khanderao Gaikwad (3rd), Adhipati of Baroda Sansthan, Gujarat. The flag will travel 12,000 kilometers from 6 states for 37 consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Swarajya Flag Yatra is being welcomed in various cities of Maharashtra with flower showers and it has been worshipped at some famous temples in the state such as Shree Kshetra Tryambakeshwar Jyotirlinga Mandir in Nasik, Shree Saibaba Sansthan of Shirdi, Sant Gajanan Maharaj Math at Shegaon, Saptashringi Devi Mandir at Vani, Ekvira Devi Mandir in Dhule, Yahmogi Mata Mandir at Nandurbar. A large number of people have participated in the worship program of Swarajya Flag Yatra in different cities. Many leaders of NCP are also doing the puja of Swaraj Dhwaj at various places as it travels. This Swarajya Flag Worship Yatra will be done with the full participation and co-operation of the people, as the wish has been expressed by Rohit Pawar.