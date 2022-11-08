NCP Demands Sacking of Maha Minister Over His Abusive Remark Against Supriya Sule

Aurangabad: The city police have booked cases against 22 protestors for allegedly pelting stones at Maharashtra Agriculture Minister and Eknath Shinde's camp leader Abdul Sattar's residence here following his alleged comment against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule.

The police have named NCP leaders Kailas Patil, Shaikh Kayyum, Nilesh Raut, Mayur Sonavane, Anurag Patil and others in the offence. Begumpura police have said so far 17 protestors have been identified. On Monday night, several NCP workers came out on streets in various cities to protest against the state Agriculture minister who made alleged objectionable remarks against the party MP Sule on Monday.

Angry workers staged protests at several places, Aurangabad. Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Jalna, Nagpur, Pandharpur and Sillod. The protestors shouted anti-minister slogans, burned his effigies and pelted stones at his residences in Aurangabad city and Mumbai.

“The protestors who came to minister Abdul Sattar’s residence today have been detained by the police and taken to the police station. We are taking further action,” Aurangabad DCP Aparna Geeta told ANI.

Aurangabad, Maharashtra | Workers of NCP protested outside the residence of State Minister Abdul Sattar over his reported remarks against NCP MP Supriya Sule. DCP says, "The protesters have been detained as per law. The incidents here will be probed & action will be taken."

Following protests and criticism from various quarters over his remark against the NCP leader Supriya Sule, the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) minister Abdul Sattar offered his apology.

“I apologise for my words if they were insulting towards women. I didn't apologise to NCP but to women who might have been hurt by my words. We respect women and we don't intend to disrespect them... If anyone is hurt, I have taken those words back,” Abdul Sattar said.

Meanwhile, NCP delegation led by Jayant Patil met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded the sacking of state minister Abdul Sattar for for using an abusive language against the party leader.