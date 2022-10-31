NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Admitted To Mumbai Hospital

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday due to concerns over his health condition. After the veteran politician complained of uneasiness, he was admitted to the hospital on the advice of his physician, party sources said.

According to the NCP, 81 year old Pawar is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The party sources added that after discharge Pawar will participate in NCP camps that will be held in Shirdi on November 4-5. Apart from this, Sharad Pawar will also take part in the Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on 8th November.

Pawar had undergone gall bladder surgery at the private hospital in April last year and also undergone a medical procedure for the removal of a mouth ulcer.

