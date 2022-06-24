NCC Candidates to Get Bonus Points in Agnipath Scheme

NCC Director General Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh said on Friday that the cadets will get bonus points in the Agnipath scheme.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of NCC women officers, he also said this new scheme for recruitment of soldiers into three armed forces would be explained to the NCC cadets by its officers to ensure that youths join the services in large numbers.

Addressing the women officers, Singh said they have an important responsibility of turning young people into ideal citizens, and expressed confidence that they would do it spectacularly.

Talking to reporters Singh said, “Women cadets have been in NCC since 1950 and they have done a remarkable work…Recently, Agnipath was launched for recruitment into the army. NCC officers would share more information on it and explain it at length to the cadets.” “NCC cadets with A, B and C certificates will get bonus points in Agnipath,” he said.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

The personnel to be recruited under the new scheme will be known as ‘Agniveers’.

Also Read: Cooking Oil Gets Cheaper: Check Edible Oil Rates After Price Cut