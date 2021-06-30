NCBS Jobs Notification 2021 For Research Associate Posts - July 15 Last Date

NCBS Jobs 2021: Good news for unemployed people with a bachelor's or master's degree who are looking for a government job.

Those who are qualified and interested are encouraged to apply for these positions.

Applications will be accepted beginning on June 27. The deadline for employment applications is July 15, 2021. No application fee is needed for applicants for these positions.

Positions: Scientific Officer, Scientific Assistant.

Vacancies: 04

Eligibility: Degree, Diploma, PG, PhD pass.

Age Limit: Not to exceed 50 years.

Salary: Rs. 52,000 - 1,70,000 / - per month

Selection Procedure: The selection process will be based on a written test and an interview.

How to apply: Apply online.

Notification: Visit the website to know more.