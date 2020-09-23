NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in an alleged drugs case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as reported by NDTV.

Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash has been interrogated in connection to the WhatsApp messages that were retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's cell phone which revealed conversations purportedly discussing drugs. The federal anti-drugs agency had also summoned KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar. Both of them were questioned by the NCB on Tuesday.

During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced. Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB on Monday. The 'Kai Po Che' actor was found hanging at his home in Bandra area in Mumbai on June 14.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death.

It may be recalled that Rakul Preet had contended in her plea to the Delhi High Court that the TV channels "have deliberately used sensational headlines and photographs and video-footage with a view to enhance their TRPs, without any regard to the irreparable damage they are causing to her reputation, her dignity, her privacy and her commercial interests".

"The petitioner categorically states that she does not take drugs at all, and has, to the best of her recollection, has only met Sara Ali Khan twice (once at IIFA Awards and once while working out in a gym) and has not met Simone Khambatta at all," the petition had read.

The hearing on the case is on October 15.