NBFCs, Payment System Operators Can Apply For Aadhaar E-KYC Licence: RBI

RBI: NBFCs and payment system operators that want to get an Aadhaar e-KYC authentication licence can apply to the RBI, according to the central bank.

In May 2019, the finance ministry published a comprehensive protocol for processing applications (under the PML Act) for organisations other than banks to employ Aadhaar authentication services. It also included the application's format.

"Accordingly, Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), Payment System Providers, and Payment System Participants desirous of obtaining an Aadhaar Authentication License - KYC User Agency (KUA) License or sub-KUA License (to perform authentication through a KUA), issued by the UIDAI, may submit their application to this Department for onward submission to UIDAI," the RBI said in a circular.