South superstar Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan sharing news about becoming parents to twin boys was short-lived after the Tamil Nadu government sought inquiry into the matter that they may have flouted surrogacy laws.

The couple who became parents to twins announced the news on social media on October 9. They named their newborns Uyir and Ulagam. It was clear that the babies were born through surrogacy, though there was no official confirmation by the couple who had got married four months ago on June 9.

Several questions were raised as to whether Nayanthara and Vignesh had followed the new surrogacy laws applicable in the country. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that an inquiry will be conducted into the matter.

Now as per the latest information in the affidavit submitted by the couple to the Tamil Nadu health department, the children were said to be born to a relative of Nayanathara who was the surrogate and this was as per the new law. The surrogate was said to be based out of Dubai and handles the business of the actress.

The other sensational piece of news that was revealed in the affidavit was that Nayanthara and Vignesh had registered their marriage six years ago.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act and The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act were introduced and implemented in January this year. Reports suggest that the implantation must have happened nine months ago before the new surrogacy laws came into the picture. But if Nayanthara and Vignesh went in for commercial surrogacy after January 25, would imply that they have flouted the law.

But one also needs to know if the twins were born nine or ten months later.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act allows a gestation period of 10 months from the date of the law coming into force to surrogate mothers to protect their well-being. The gestation period is the time between conception and birth, this period was allotted to protect the existing surrogate mothers..

-The new law bans commercial surrogacy and only allows altruistic surrogacy, which means there must be no exchange of money.

-The surrogate must be genetically related to the intending couple and must be a married woman between the age of 25 and 35, with a child of her own.

- She can be a surrogate only once, and only three attempts of the procedure are allowed.

