Actress Nayanathara and her director husband released a video of themselves along with their twin sons on Diwali and just a day ahead of the Tamil Nadu government releasing a report related to the surrogacy procedure and whether or not they violated rules related.

In the post, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanathara said, "Happy Diwali to everyTWO of you. Thala Diwali for us in all sense. Happy happy Diwali Diwali for all of you!."

On Tuesday Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian when questioned about the committee report, told reporters that it would be submitted on Wednesday evening. When questioned whether action will be taken against the hospital, the Minister told the officials to refer to the release.

It may be recollected that the TN government took suo moto proceedings since 'Altruistic surrogacy’ is only permitted after Surrogacy (Regulation) Act came into effect on January 25 and a three-member committee was formed to investigate the matter.

Nayanathara and Vighnesh Shivan submitted an affidavit revealing details that they had registered their marriage six years ago and also the details about the surrogate mother and that they had complied with the latest laws.

