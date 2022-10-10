Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Babies: TN Govt Seek Explanation About Surrogacy

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have welcomed twin babies reportedly born through surrogacy, four months after their marriage. As questions arose whether the couple had followed surrogacy rules, Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian said the government would seek an explanation from them.

“The legalities surrounding surrogacy are a topic of discussion. There is already an issue over the egg cells. As per the rules, an adult married woman aged between 21 and 35 years can donate her egg with the permission of her parents or husband. We will ask the director of medical services to inquire whether they (Vignesh Sivan and Nayanthara) followed due process,” the minister said on Monday.

Vignesh took to social media on Sunday to announce the birth of the twins and posted pictures of the couple kissing the baby boys’ feet.

Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa❤️

We are blessed with

twin baby Boys❤️❤️

All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️😇

Need all ur blessings for our

Uyir😇❤️& Ulagam😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/G3NWvVTwo9 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 9, 2022

