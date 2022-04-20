Navy, IAF Conduct Separate BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile Tests

New Delhi: India conducted two different tests of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Tuesday, the Indian Navy and Air Force said. The Indian Navy successfully test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the guided missile destroyer INS Delhi. The test was conducted using an upgraded modular launcher.

In its statement, the Navy said, “Successful maiden BrahMos firing by INS Delhi from an upgraded modular launcher once again demonstrated long range strike capability of BrahMos along with validation of integrated Network Centric Operations from frontline platforms.”

While the Air Force demonstrating its operational capabilities test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet on the Eastern seaboard. The Indian Air Force coordinated with the Indian Navy to carry out the “live firing” of the missile. IAF officials said the missile achieved accuracy and precision in hitting the target.

“Today on the Eastern seaboard, #IAF undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Su30 MkI aircraft. The missile achieved a direct hit on the target, a decommissioned #IndianNavy ship. The mission was undertaken in close coordination with @indiannavy,” the IAF tweeted.

BrahMos Aerospace is an Indian-Russian joint venture which produces supersonic cruise missiles. These missiles can be launched from any platform - submarines, ships, aircraft or land platforms. It may be noted here BrahMos missile can fly at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

(With inputs from agencies)